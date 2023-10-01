Photo Release

December 13, 2023 Creating Negros Island Region: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito defends Senate Bill No. 2507 otherwise known as An Act Establishing the Negros Island Region during Wednesday’s plenary session, December 13, 2023. Ejercito said the bill aims to improve the delivery of basic government services in Negros Island. The bill also seeks to promote efficiency in the government to enable it to pursue programs consistent with national goals for accelerated social and economic development. “Not only for convenience but more so for the efficiency in the delivery of government services for the Negrenses,” Ejercito said. To ensure the effective delivery of public services to the Negros Island Region, regional offices shall be established and designated. The Senate approved the bill on second reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)