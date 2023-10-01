Photo Release

December 14, 2023 Risa backs ratification of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros manifests her vote for the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The measure codifies the rights of Filipino seafarers, ensuring their rights to decent, just and humane conditions of employment aboard sea vessels as well as access to training and education, and overseas employment. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)