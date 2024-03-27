Photo Release



Geneva, Switzerland: Senator Pia S. Cayetano attends the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meetings in Geneva, Switzerland where she is currently a member of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs. The Senator participated in discussions on various topics, from gender equality, youth participation, security issues, and the evolving demands on humanitarian efforts.

The Senator also accompanied Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri and Senator Koko Pimentel to the bilateral meeting with New Zealand parliamentarians. Later in the day, she also met with UNITE Parliamentarians Network for Global Health, where she is currently the Asia Pacific Chapter Chairperson.