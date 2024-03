Photo Release

March 30, 2024 Gatchalian pushes ‘Lifeguard Act’ to curb drowning incidents: Following the start of the dry season when families usually go on outings, Senator Win Gatchalian pushes anew for the passage of the bill that will require public swimming pools and bathing facilities to employ lifeguards to curb drowning incidents. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN