Photo Release

April 16, 2024 Action stars na, reservists pa: Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla (center, 4th from left); and Rocco Nacino (5th from left) pose with Senate employees undergoing the Basic Citizen Military Course (BCMC) at the Senate building in Pasay City on Monday, April 15. Padilla is a reserve Lieutenant Colonel in the Philippine Army, while Nacino is a reserve 2nd Lieutenant in the Nurse Corps of the AFP Reserve Command's Civil Military Affair Brigade.