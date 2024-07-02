Sen. Nancy Binay's statement on the appointment of Sen. Sonny Angara as Education Secretary

Congratulations sa aking kaibigang si Sen. Sonny Angara sa kaniyang appointment bilang bagong Education Secretary.

He is an excellent appointment--from the start of his term in 2013 one of his primary advocacies has always been education. As a very active participant of EDCOM II he has shown that he has an excellent grasp of the various issues hounding the education sector. Alam na niya ang mga problema, at aware na siya sa mga solusyon na natalakay na rin sa EDCOM.

May halong lungkot din dahil sabay kaming pumasok sa trabahong ito, pero mauuna siyang lalabas. Ang samahan namin sa Senate went beyond work to true friendship.

We in the Senate will miss the breadth of his knowledge especially on matters of finance and law.

But definitely, the Senate's loss is the country's gain.