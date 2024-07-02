Tulfo wants detailed police personnel in MRT stations

After receiving information from MRT-3 personnel regarding rampant pickpocket incidents and other crimes like sexual harassment, Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo made an appeal to the Philippine National Police (PNP) thru National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to detail uniformed police personnel in all MRT stations.

In Tulfo's letter to PNP and NCRPO yesterday July 1, he said that part of police's primary duties must include boarding the train to allow them to easily respond to crimes and emergencies needing police assistance.

Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson, likewise stressed that "these police officers must be well-trained in spotting and dealing with pickpockets and all forms of petty crimes to ensure protection of riding public."

For special training, Tulfo suggested that the PNP could utilize the knowledge of former criminals that they have arrested to better know how these people act prior, during, and after their criminal deed.

Lastly, Tulfo proposed in his letter to show in MRT stations photos of people apprehended and suspected of these crimes for transparency.

And to ensure compliance, Tulfo will call for a hearing after the Senate recess in July where all agencies and personnel involved will be invited as resource persons.

Tulfo: Dapat magtalaga ng uniformed police personnel sa MRT stations

Matapos makatanggap ng mga impormasyon mula sa pamunuan ng MRT-3 ukol sa talamak na insidente ng mga pandurukot at iba pang krimen gaya ng sexual harassment, umapela si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa PNP sa pamamagitan ng NCRPO upang magtalaga ng mga uniformed police personnel sa lahat ng istasyon ng MRT.

Sa liham niya sa PNP at NCRPO kahapon, July 1, sinabi ni Tulfo sa kapulisan na dapat maging bahagi ng kanilang responsibilidad ang pagsakay sa mga tren upang mabilis at madali silang makaresponde sa anumang krimen o sakuna.

Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na ang mga sasakay dapat na pulis ay well-trained sa pag-spot at pagsakote sa mga mandurukot at sa iba pang mga masasamang loob para masiguro ang seguridad ng mga pasahero.

Sa kanilang special training, iminungkahi ni Tulfo na maaring magamit ng PNP ang kaalaman ng mga dating kriminal na kanilang na-aresto nang sa gayon ay mas maiging mapag-aralan ang mga modus ng mga kawatan bago, habang at pagkatapos gawin ang krimen.

Sa huli, sinabi rin ni Tulfo sa kanyang liham na dapat ipakita sa mga istasyon ng MRT ang mga litrato ng mga nasakoteng indibidwal at sketch ng mga pinaghihinalaang nagsasagawa ng krimen para maimpormahan ang publiko.

Para masiguro ang compliance sa kanyang mga iminungkahi, sinabi ni Tulfo na magpapatawag muli siya ng pagdinig sa pagtatapos ng Senate recess ngayong Hulyo kung saan maiimbitahan ang mga kaukulang ahensya at mga opisyal.