STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SEN. SONNY ANGARA'S APPOINTMENT AS DEPED CHIEF

2 July 2024

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my colleague, Sen. Sonny Angara, on his appointment as incoming secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The President made the right decision in choosing him for the job, given Sen. Angara's extensive experience and steadfast advocacy for educational reforms which significantly improved our educational system.

Hindi maitatanggi na ang pagpursigi niya sa pagsasabatas ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act na nagbigay daan para maging libre ang tuition at iba pang fees sa mga state universities and colleges ay malaki ang ambag para maabot ng marami nating kabataang Pilipino ang kanilang pangarap na makapagtapos sa pag-aaral at mabigyan ng dekalidad na edukasyon.

Kumpiyansa din ako na magsisilbing haligi si Sen. Sonny sa pagkakaroon ng mas marami pang reporma at innovative solutions hindi lamang para sa kagawaran kundi maging sa kabuuan ng sektor ng basic education ng bansa.

His appointment ensures that our educational system is in capable hands and reassures us of a future where education remains a top priority for our nation's development.