CHIZ SLAMS 'INSUFFICIENT' WAGE INCREASE IN NCR

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has slammed the decision of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) to approve a mere ₱35 daily minimum wage increase for workers in the National Capital Region (NCR), calling it grossly inadequate.

Escudero argued that the paltry increase falls significantly short of addressing the real needs of workers, especially amid soaring prices of essential goods.

"Maliwanag na kulang at malayo na matugunan ang tunay na mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng mataas na presyo ng bilihin," Escudero said.

The Senate chief further questioned the basis of the RTWPB's decision, suggesting that the board's calculations do not reflect the true cost of living.

"Bakit nga ba palaging kulang ang binibigay na omento ng RTWPB? Ni minsan ay hindi pa sila tumama mula nang nilikha ang ahensyang 'yan. Saan ba sila bumibili ng bigas? Nag-grocery? Nag-palengke? Pa-share naman kamo kasi baka sobrang mura dun at kasya ang dagdag na ₱35 sa sahod na binigay nila," he said.

Escudero pointed out that the Senate has already passed a bill proposing a ₱100 across-the-board wage increase, which, according to him, should be the minimum increment.

He asserted that even this amount might still be insufficient to meet the constitutional mandate of providing a "living wage" rather than just a "minimum wage."

"Patuloy na ipaglalaban at tatayuan ng Senado ang prinsipyo at paniniwala na: 'ang konting bawas sa kita ng negosyante (na di naman nila ikalulugi) ay malaking pakinabang at tulong sa ating mga manggagawa,'" Escudero said.