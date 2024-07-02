Legarda commends Angara's appointment as the new DepEd chief

Senator Loren Legarda today commended the appointment of Senator Sonny Angara as the new Education Secretary. She highlighted Angara's dedication and efficiency, emphasizing his commitment to addressing the needs and welfare of the Filipino youth.

Angara, whose second six-year term as senator expires in 2025, will succeed Vice President Sara Duterte for the post.

"I would like to congratulate Senator Sonny Angara, our new Department of Education Secretary! With a strong educational background and significant contributions as the Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), his leadership promises a bright future for Philippine education," Legarda said.

"Senator Sonny is one of the most hardworking and efficient senators our country has ever had," she added.

The two share a common bond as they have both served as chairpersons of the important Senate Committee on Finance, which helps determine the yearly National Budget.

Both Legarda and Angara are also staunch supporters of local arts and culture, helping pass important legislation that has improved the cultural movement in the country.

They pushed for the improvement of the livelihood of many Filipinos seeking to better their lives through honest work.

Legarda expounded that her fellow lawmaker had significantly improved the state of education in the country with laws such as the Ladderized Education Act, the Open Learning and Distance Education Act, the Youth Entrepreneurship Act, among others.

"I am confident that Senator Angara will drive progress and innovation, ensuring a promising future for all Filipino students," remarked Legarda.

"Congratulations, Senator Sonny Angara! We wish you great success in your new role."