Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the appointment of Senator Sonny Angara as DepEd Secretary

July 2, 2024

The future will be bright and 'Sonny' for the Department of Education with an Angara at the helm.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our colleague, brother, and fellow education advocate, Senator Sonny Angara, on his appointment as Secretary of the Department of Education.

Mahirap lang pong tanggapin na magkakahiwalay na kami at napakasakit po nito siyempre dahil bukod sa Senate seatmate, teammate ko din po sa basketball si Sen Sonny. Subalit magkahiwalay man po ang Splash Bros ng Senado, magiging magkatuwang pa rin kami ni Sen Sonny sa pagsusulong ng mga mahahalagang polisiya para itaas ang antas ng edukasyon sa bansa.

I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering passion and dedication to advancing education reforms in our country, from our days in the House of Representatives to his tenure in the Senate and now as fellow EDCOM2 Commissioners.

Senator Sonny's appointment promises to uphold and build upon the transformative legacy of his father, the late Senator Edgardo Angara, who pioneered significant reforms in our education sector, notably through his efforts in EDCOM 1.

We offer our prayers for his success and assure him of our steadfast support as he assumes this important new role.